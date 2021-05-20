Latest News
11 civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in Helmand
At least 11 civilians were killed Thursday morning in a roadside IED blast in Helmand province, security officials said.
According to the officials the blast occurred at around 8 am in Bushran area when a civilian vehicle hit a roadside IED. Eleven civilians, including women and children, were killed.
Security officials said the IED had recently been planted by the Taliban, but the Taliban has not yet commented.
For several days now, there has been intense fighting between security forces and the Taliban in the Bushran area.
However, Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, said that nine people were killed and two children were injured in the incident.
He also said they were all members of the same family and were displaced. They were reportedly on their way to Lashkargah city.
Gen McKenzie to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan
General Frank McKenzie, the Middle East commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday he will make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June on how to monitor and fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan from beyond its borders after all American forces withdraw.
McKenzie said negotiations with Afghanistan’s neighbors for overflight rights and troop basing are “moving forward” but will take time.
As a result, he said, the way the United States keeps an eye on the terrorist threat and aids the Afghan military will evolve as agreements are reached or security conditions on the ground change, The Associated Press reported.
He cautioned that this will be a “taxing time” for the Afghan military and “the risk is high.”
Speaking to reporters from The Associated Press and ABC News traveling with him to the Middle East, McKenzie declined to provide details about the recommendations he will make to Austin.
He said he will also provide cost estimates for keeping surveillance aircraft over Afghanistan regularly enough to keep track of terrorist groups after the U.S. pullout is completed.
McKenzie has made it clear that without any bases in neighboring countries, it will require far more aircraft to keep watch over Afghanistan because they will have to fly for four hours to six hours from other U.S. military installations in the Middle East.
The flight distance severely limits the amount of time the aircraft can spend in the air over Afghanistan, AP reported.
Military leaders are grappling with how best to carry out President Joe Biden’s order to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September while still providing support to the Afghan forces and monitoring the threat that prompted the U.S. invasion of the country after the attacks of September 11, 2001.
Commanders have said they will monitor threats from “over the horizon,” to ensure that terrorists cannot again use Afghanistan as a base to launch attacks against the U.S. But they have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of the neighboring countries.
McKenzie said he is confident the U.S. will get the access it needs. But as yet, there are no firm solutions or decisions.
At the same time, Pentagon leaders and Congress members have expressed concerns that once the U.S. leaves, the Afghan government and its military will be quickly overrun by the Taliban.
The Afghan military, particularly its air force, has been heavily dependent on the U.S. for maintenance and training, as well as for combat air support when its troops are under attack. McKenzie said he believes the Afghans have a “fighting chance” to be successful and defend themselves.
“It’s time for the Afghan military to stand up and show that they can fight alone,” said McKenzie.
“I think it’s going to be a very taxing time for them. I think certainly there is a path for them to preserve what they have now. The risk is high. I don’t want to minimize that.”
He said that while the Taliban have not been attacking the U.S. or coalition troops, the violence against the Afghan people and the country’s military forces has been very high.
U.S. lawmakers have said they believe there is no chance the Taliban will abide by the commitments their leaders made in a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration, which included engaging in sustained peace negotiations and severing all forms of cooperation with and support for al-Qaeda. Members of Congress also worry that al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group (Daesh) will take advantage of the chaos and regroup, with a goal of attacking the U.S. again.
McKenzie said that both al-Qaeda and IS have been degraded, AP reported.
“Our concern would be that ungoverned spaces open in Afghanistan and they are able to reassert themselves,” he said. “This would not be immediate. I don’t think anybody (thinks) this is something that will happen next month or even in the next six months. But eventually they will gather their strength again and they’ll be a threat to our homeland.”
Washington’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, told a House hearing Tuesday that it is unduly pessimistic to predict that the Kabul government or Afghan military will be quickly overrun by the Taliban once U.S. and coalition forces withdraw.
He said the Taliban have reason not to push for a military victory and instead pursue a negotiated political settlement that could give them international legitimacy and removal from certain American and United Nations sanctions. He recently met with Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, as part of a round of consultations with interested parties.
Over 11,000 university applicants sit the Kankor in Herat province
More than 11,000 applicants sat the national university entrance exam – known as the Kankor – on Thursday in Herat province, officials confirmed.
Education authorities said of these 11,000 plus students, 56 percent were women.
According to officials from the General Committee for Entrance Examinations, the Kankor has been held in 25 provinces of the country so far and the process is continuing rapidly.
They said about 190,000 applications were received from across the country, of which 60,000 are likely to be admitted to the country’s universities.
Herat University officials also say that this year, about 5,000 of the province’s entrance exam applicants will be admitted to different faculties at the university.
Abdullah Faiz, the dean of Herat University, said the number of female students who have applied in the province this year increased by four percent compared to last year.
Last year Shamsia from Kabul scored the highest marks in the Kankor (353.185) and was accepted to the Kabul Medical University.
Dawlat Shah in Laghman falls to Taliban
Rahmatullah Yarmal, the governor of Laghman province, said Thursday morning Dawlat Shah district has fallen to the Taliban after security forces were forced to retreat.
He said the security forces had been under siege for several days.
A reliable source told Ariana News however that security forces stationed in the area held off the Taliban for a week but lacking supplies, they surrendered to the Taliban at around 6:45 am on Thursday.
The Taliban has confirmed that the district is under their control.
Meanwhile, sources said in the past 48 hours, seven security checkpoints in Alingar district, also in Laghman province, have come under Taliban control without any clashes having occurred.
So far there are no reports of casualties.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
