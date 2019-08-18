11 Civilians Killed in Balkh Roadside Bomb Blast

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2019)

At least 11 people were killed in a roadside mine blast in northern Balkh province on Sunday morning, local officials confirmed.

The incident happened after a vehicle, traveling from Hayatan village to Mazar-e-Sharif city, hit a roadside bomb in Daulat Abad district of the province, the district governor Mohammad Yosuf told Ariana News.

He added, as a result, all 11 passengers of the vehicle including women and children have lost their lives.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion.