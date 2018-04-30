11 Children Killed as Car Bomb Targets Foreign Forces Convoy in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2018 3:24 pm)

A car bomb targeted a convoy of foreign forces in Daman district of the Southern Kandahar province in which 11 children were killed and nine other civilians wounded.

The incident took place around today around 12:30 PM in Mullah Abdullah Khil area of the district.

“Five Romanian soldiers and two policemen wounded in the car bomb attack,” Samim Khapalwak, spokesperson of Kandahar governor told Ariana News.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kandahar has witnessed a sharp increase in deadly attacks by the militants in recent months where Afghan security forces and their international allies have also doubled counter-attacks against the militant.