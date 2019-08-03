103 Militants Including Taliban’s Shadow Governor killed in Farah

(Last Updated On: August 3, 2019)

At least 103 militants including the Taliban shadow governor for Farah and two senior leaders of the group were killed in ground and air operations in western Farah province.

Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the Afghan Air Forces conducted an airstrike in Khak-e-Safid district of the province at around 8:10 pm on Friday night.

As a result, the Taliban Shadow Governor for Farah, Mullah Abdul Bari, the group’s Finance and Logistics chief, Mullah Sadiq, and the Ring Leader of Taliban Mawlavi Saeed were killed, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces conducted air and ground operations at Ginahkan and Ruj villages, and in the provincial capital at around 10 pm on Friday night, police said.

Muhibullah Muhib, a spokesman for Farah police told Ariana News that at least 100 Taliban insurgents were killed and 50 others were wounded in the raids.

A number of Taliban weapons and 14 vehicles of the group were also destroyed during the operations, Muhib added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.