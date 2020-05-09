Connect with us

Latest News

1,000 Taliban prisoners released to date – ONSC

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)

Releasing 67 Taliban prisoners from Parwan Central Prison on Thursday, the total number of released prisoners reached 1,000.

The Office of National Security Council said in a statement that the Afghan government had released 1,000 Taliban prisoners so far, on President Ghani’s verdict, aimed to pave the ground for the peace process and to prevent the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.

“By releasing the Taliban prisoners, the government of Afghanistan has proven its commitment to the cause of peace,” said the statement noting that now it is the Taliban’s turn to step up releasing government prisoners, reduce violence, and kick-start the intra-Afghan negotiations.

 

It further said that the Taliban must say YES to the call of Afghanistan and the international community for a ceasefire.

“If unjustifiable violence continues, it could lead to a sabotage of the peace process,” the statement concluded.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Herat

Ghor protests take six lives

Avatar

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)
At least six people, including Ahmad Khan Navid, a correspondent for Ghor’s local radio station, were killed and 19 others were injured during protests in Firuzkuh, Ghor.
 
Civil society activists in Ghor province say some people went on protests after they failed to receive donations from a Qatari Aid Organization in Firuzkuh.
 
The protest turned into a riot when the police fired in the air to move hundreds of protesters away.
 
Ghor Governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih said the protesters were joined by unknown gunmen, who fueled the riot.
 
The interior ministry said in a statement that two policemen and four civilians – including a journalist – were killed in the incident.
 
According to Khazih, the protest took place when a Qatari Aid Organization distributed aid to some 1500 needy, while others didn’t happen to receive any aid.
 
Reportedly, the demonstration began by throwing stones at the governor’s office and the Ghor Police Headquarters. According to the police, they fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd, while eyewitnesses say it was a targeted shootout that took several lives.
 
Meanwhile, Amnesty International South Asia has called on the Afghan authorities to “immediately order an independent and effective investigation into the use of unnecessary and excessive force” during the protest.

It is worth mentioning that like the rest of the country, people in Ghor have also lost their jobs due to the restrictions and lockdown aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak.
 
The nation is going through difficult times waiting for the government and national and international donor bodies to give them a hand.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778

Avatar

Published

21 hours ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cases – 57 in Herat, 50 in Kabul, 31 in Balkh, 17 in Kandahar, 11 in Jawzjan, 9 in Paktia, 8 in Ghor, 7 in Kunar, 6 in Logar, 5 in Nangarhar, 4 in Faryab, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Paktika, 2 in Laghman and 2 in Khost – were tested positive for the Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people to 3778 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, three people – 2 in Nangarhar and one in Kandahar – have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 109 in the country, the health ministry added.

The ministry further added that four patients were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.

So far, 472 people have been recovered from the COVID-19.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 8, 2020)

The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have disinfected parts of Kabul city on Friday, as a part of their efforts to help the Afghan government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So far, It is been the sixth time that the two big companies in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Kabul disinfecting the city, aimed to help Afghanistan in fighting against the Coronavirus.

Employees of Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company said that the program will continue in Kabul, and other provinces will be covered soon.

Meanwhile, Kabul residents welcomed the act of Bayat Group, calling on the other traders to help the people overcome this critical situation.

 The Bayat Group, Afghan wireless telecommunications company, Ariana TV, and Ariana News spread hundreds of messages for people to help them how to stay safe and prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!