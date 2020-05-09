Latest News
1,000 Taliban prisoners released to date – ONSC
Releasing 67 Taliban prisoners from Parwan Central Prison on Thursday, the total number of released prisoners reached 1,000.
The Office of National Security Council said in a statement that the Afghan government had released 1,000 Taliban prisoners so far, on President Ghani’s verdict, aimed to pave the ground for the peace process and to prevent the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.
“By releasing the Taliban prisoners, the government of Afghanistan has proven its commitment to the cause of peace,” said the statement noting that now it is the Taliban’s turn to step up releasing government prisoners, reduce violence, and kick-start the intra-Afghan negotiations.
To fight #COVID19 and advance peace, the Gov’t has released 1,000 Taliban prisoners, who have vowed to remain peaceful. It is now up to the Taliban to speed up the release of ANDSF, reduce violence, and prepare for direct talks with the Gov’t. Delays are no longer justifiable. pic.twitter.com/YgjahPfw9p
— Office of the National Security Council (@NSCAfghan) May 9, 2020
It further said that the Taliban must say YES to the call of Afghanistan and the international community for a ceasefire.
“If unjustifiable violence continues, it could lead to a sabotage of the peace process,” the statement concluded.
Herat
Ghor protests take six lives
The Afghan authorities must immediately order an independent and effective investigation into use of unnecessary and excessive force that led to the killing of four civilians, including a local journalist, and the injury of others outside the Governor’s office in Ghor. https://t.co/dCGaC4zil6
— Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) May 9, 2020
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases – 57 in Herat, 50 in Kabul, 31 in Balkh, 17 in Kandahar, 11 in Jawzjan, 9 in Paktia, 8 in Ghor, 7 in Kunar, 6 in Logar, 5 in Nangarhar, 4 in Faryab, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Paktika, 2 in Laghman and 2 in Khost – were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people to 3778 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, three people – 2 in Nangarhar and one in Kandahar – have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 109 in the country, the health ministry added.
The ministry further added that four patients were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
So far, 472 people have been recovered from the COVID-19.
COVID-19
Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city
The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have disinfected parts of Kabul city on Friday, as a part of their efforts to help the Afghan government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
So far, It is been the sixth time that the two big companies in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Kabul disinfecting the city, aimed to help Afghanistan in fighting against the Coronavirus.
Employees of Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company said that the program will continue in Kabul, and other provinces will be covered soon.
Meanwhile, Kabul residents welcomed the act of Bayat Group, calling on the other traders to help the people overcome this critical situation.
The Bayat Group, Afghan wireless telecommunications company, Ariana TV, and Ariana News spread hundreds of messages for people to help them how to stay safe and prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.
