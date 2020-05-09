1,000 Taliban prisoners released to date – ONSC

Releasing 67 Taliban prisoners from Parwan Central Prison on Thursday, the total number of released prisoners reached 1,000.

The Office of National Security Council said in a statement that the Afghan government had released 1,000 Taliban prisoners so far, on President Ghani’s verdict, aimed to pave the ground for the peace process and to prevent the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.

“By releasing the Taliban prisoners, the government of Afghanistan has proven its commitment to the cause of peace,” said the statement noting that now it is the Taliban’s turn to step up releasing government prisoners, reduce violence, and kick-start the intra-Afghan negotiations.

To fight #COVID19 and advance peace, the Gov’t has released 1,000 Taliban prisoners, who have vowed to remain peaceful. It is now up to the Taliban to speed up the release of ANDSF, reduce violence, and prepare for direct talks with the Gov’t. Delays are no longer justifiable. pic.twitter.com/YgjahPfw9p — Office of the National Security Council (@NSCAfghan) May 9, 2020

It further said that the Taliban must say YES to the call of Afghanistan and the international community for a ceasefire.

“If unjustifiable violence continues, it could lead to a sabotage of the peace process,” the statement concluded.