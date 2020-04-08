100 Taliban prisoners released from Bagram Prison

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2020)

Today evening, Wednesday, April the 8th, a hundred Taliban prisoners were released from Bagram Prison, Parwan, on the Afghan president’s verdict.

Some of the released Taliban say that they have been sick of war willing to join the peace process and settle for normal lives.

Shamsur Rahman, a Taliban member, who has spent several years in jail, says that he does not want to pick a gun and go to war.

The 100 Taliban prisoners have been released whereas the delegation of the group has been told to stop the negotiation and get back to Qatar.

The prisoner releases are an important part of the US-Taliban agreement of Doha and a key to the Intra-Afghan dialogue. The Afghan government is supposed to release a total of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, while the opposite side is expected to release 1,000 prisoners taken captive from the government.