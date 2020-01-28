10 policemen killed in Taliban attack

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2020)

In a Taliban attack on security forces in Baghlan, at least 10 policemen got killed, two wounded and three disappeared.

The attack took place late last night in Khwaja Alwan area of Pol-e-Khomri city.

A security force, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that Ahmad Farid Andarabi, police chief of 3rd division, Khwaja Alwan, has also been killed.

Ahmad Jawid Basharat, Baghlan police spokesperson, confirms the attack and its casualties, adding that last night Taliban attacked the 3rd police division located in Khwaja Alwan area laid on the Baghlan – Samangan road. He did not provide exact numbers of casualties though.

On the other hand, Mohibullah Habib, head of Baghlan Public Health, says that they have received 7 corpses and two crucially wounded.

Also, relatives of the dead and the wounded say that there had been an enemy infiltration who had made the attack possible on the 3rd police division.

The Taliban, in a statement, claimed the attack adding that, 17 policemen were killed, including Farid Andarabi, and that a policeman has been taken captive.