10 Police killed or wounded in Faryab car bomb attack

Ariana News

Published

15 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2020)

At least four policemen killed and five others were wounded on late Monday in a Taliban car bomb attack in Almar district of Faryab province.

Police said the explosives were detonated close to the district police HQ nearby school, mosque & residential areas damaged.

According to the police 10 civilians were also wounded in the explosion, but yet casualties could raise.

While Faryab police blame the Taliban for the attack, but so far the Taliban did not comment.

Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: November 10, 2020)

A 33-year-old Afghan policewoman was left blind after gunmen attacked her in Ghazni for “working”, police confirmed. 

Khatera said the last thing she saw was three men on a motorcycle who then shot at her and stabbed her in the eyes with a knife. 

Speaking to Reuters, Khatera said when she woke up in hospital everything was dark. 

“I asked the doctors, why I can’t see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me,” she said.

Both Khatera and local authorities blame the incident on Taliban insurgents who they say were following a tip-off from her father – who was vehemently opposed to her working outside the home. 

Khatera had only worked for the Ghazni police in the crime branch for a few months but had always dreamed of having a career, Reuters reported. 

“I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon … I only got to work and live my dream for three months,” she told Reuters.

Rights activists have said the attack on Khatera is indicative of a growing trend against women having jobs. 

Khatera said she had tried to convince her father to let her work outside the home for years – but to no avail. Eventually, Khatera’s husband agreed to allow her to join the police force. 

But, according to Reuters, her father continued to oppose the idea. 

Khatera’s dream as a child was to work outside the home and after years of trying to convince her father, to no avail, she was able to find support from her husband.

But her father, she said, did not give up on his opposition.

“Many times, as I went to duty, I saw my father following me … he started contacting the Taliban in the nearby area and asked them to prevent me from going to my job,” she said.

She said that he provided the Taliban with a copy of her ID card to prove she worked for police and that he had called her throughout the day she was attacked, asking for her location.

Ghazni’s police spokesman confirmed they believed the Taliban were behind the attack and that Khatera’s father had been taken into custody. Reuters was unable to reach him directly for comment.

A Taliban spokesman meanwhile told Reuters it was a family matter and they were not involved.

Khatera and her family, including five children, are now in hiding in Kabul.

8 ANA soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2020)

At least eight Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and three others captured by Taliban in Kunduz province on Monday night, Mohammad Yousof Ayoubi, provincial council head said.

According to Ayoubi, Taliban attacked an army check-post in Tap-e-Akhtar area and Mullah Ghulam, center of Khan Abad district, on Monday night and started clashing with forces.

Ayoubi said that at least eight soldiers were killed and three other soldiers were captured by the Taliban.

The Taliban also reportedly stole all military equipment from the check-post.

Meanwhile, Ayoubi said that in a separate incident in the same area at least five civilians were killed and three others were wounded in an airstrike.

Ayoubi said that the strike occurred when Taliban insurgents were using civilian houses as shields when they were targeted.

Ayoubi said the Taliban also suffered casualties in the airstrike, but he did not provide details.

Kunduz security officials have not yet commented.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and acknowledged they had hostages.

Taliban car bomb attack foiled in Helmand: security officials

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2020)

Security forces detected and destroyed a Taliban car bomb in Helmand before insurgents could reach their target, the 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan said in a statement.

According to the statement with the help of intelligence agencies, and the air force, security forces stopped the attack from happening in Abpashak area of Greshk district.

The statement said that another group of Taliban militants, who were preparing to attack security checkpoints after the planned car bomb, was also targeted by the Afghan Air Force, killing nine Taliban insurgents.

Taliban did not comment yet.

A security source said on condition of anonymity that at least seven army soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in the operation.

