Latest News
10 Police killed or wounded in Faryab car bomb attack
At least four policemen killed and five others were wounded on late Monday in a Taliban car bomb attack in Almar district of Faryab province.
Police said the explosives were detonated close to the district police HQ nearby school, mosque & residential areas damaged.
According to the police 10 civilians were also wounded in the explosion, but yet casualties could raise.
While Faryab police blame the Taliban for the attack, but so far the Taliban did not comment.
Featured
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
Latest News
8 ANA soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz
At least eight Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and three others captured by Taliban in Kunduz province on Monday night, Mohammad Yousof Ayoubi, provincial council head said.
According to Ayoubi, Taliban attacked an army check-post in Tap-e-Akhtar area and Mullah Ghulam, center of Khan Abad district, on Monday night and started clashing with forces.
Ayoubi said that at least eight soldiers were killed and three other soldiers were captured by the Taliban.
The Taliban also reportedly stole all military equipment from the check-post.
Meanwhile, Ayoubi said that in a separate incident in the same area at least five civilians were killed and three others were wounded in an airstrike.
Ayoubi said that the strike occurred when Taliban insurgents were using civilian houses as shields when they were targeted.
Ayoubi said the Taliban also suffered casualties in the airstrike, but he did not provide details.
Kunduz security officials have not yet commented.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and acknowledged they had hostages.
Latest News
Taliban car bomb attack foiled in Helmand: security officials
Security forces detected and destroyed a Taliban car bomb in Helmand before insurgents could reach their target, the 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan said in a statement.
According to the statement with the help of intelligence agencies, and the air force, security forces stopped the attack from happening in Abpashak area of Greshk district.
The statement said that another group of Taliban militants, who were preparing to attack security checkpoints after the planned car bomb, was also targeted by the Afghan Air Force, killing nine Taliban insurgents.
Taliban did not comment yet.
A security source said on condition of anonymity that at least seven army soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in the operation.
