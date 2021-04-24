Latest News
10 killed in targeted attacks in 24 hours
At least ten people have been killed in targeted assassinations in the past 24 hours in the country, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.
According to the Ministry, seven people were killed in four separate attacks in the capital Kabul.
Baryalai Tokhi, an employee of the Presidential Office, was killed on Friday evening while on his way home after mosque.
Unknown armed men gunned down Rafi Osmani a University lecturer early on Saturday morning in PD4 of the city.
In a separate attack, four soldiers were shot dead in the Paghman district of Kabul on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, a 25 year old woman was shot dead in Herat, and Hafizullah, a Tribal elder, was gunned down by unknown armed men on the Kabul-northern highway.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
The Afghan NDS Chief Zia Saraj stated: “This is concerning, but we have eliminated a group which wanted to carry out an attack on Second Vice President [Sarwar Danish] and civil activists.”
NSA says release of Taliban prisoners would be conditional
Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Saturday that the government would release 7,000 Taliban prisoners, demanded by the group as part of the Doha deal, only if the group significantly reduces violence.
Addressing a press conference, Mohib urged the Taliban not to demand the release of drug traffickers.
“When it comes to releasing of prisoners, the Taliban should prove that the people [to be freed] are not smugglers,” Mohib said.
Mohib’s statement comes just days after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said at a public gathering in Parwan province that “no further release [of prisoners] is going to happen.”
“We have no prisoner release plans in place for the Taliban,” Saleh said.
Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security Chief Ahmadzia Saraj said a grave gap has been created among the Taliban’s political and military leaders.
The Taliban have intensified clashes across the country as the foreign troops are getting ready to withdraw from Afghanistan.
The Defense Ministry, however, claimed that the group has been defeated on the battlefield.
“Thousands of Taliban militants have been killed in Arghandab clashes. The group is certainly defeated in Kandahar, they (Taliban) said that they are not capable of fighting against the Afghan forces,” Acting Defense Minister Yasin Zia said.
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
Search teams have recovered debris believed to be from an Indonesian submarine missing for days in the Bali Sea, defence officials said on Saturday, as hopes dwindled for the 53 crew who were expected to have run out of oxygen in the early hours, Reuters reported.
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the exact location of the 44-year-old submarine was unknown but its presence had been detected and the search would continue.
The KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.
“We are still carrying out the search … the depth of the sea we have detected is at 850 metres which is very tricky and presents many difficulties,” he told reporters, adding that he expected the dive in depth taken by the vessel had led to cracks.
“We have found debris floating around the submarine’s last location,” Yudo said.
Rescuers have sent more than a dozen search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance.
According to Yudo, the submarine had only enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday if it had lost power, but that this could be stretched for five days if the vessel had retained electricity, Reuters reported.
But even that assessment on oxygen was optimistic, according to experts, because it assumed the submarine had not been crushed by water pressure.
“Now it’ll be up to the investigators to establish the chronology of events and determine the cause. At the same time, plans would have been made to assess the feasibility of retrieving the sub at such extreme depth,” said Collin Koh, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.
“It’s technically possible to do it, though I believe Indonesia will have to engage foreign assistance in this.”
Indonesia’s navy has said it is investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 metres, well beyond its survivable limits.
Indonesian navy retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, who had previously headed the submarine’s machinery room, told news channel MetroTV that he believed a blackout was likely and could have caused the crew to panic.
“A blackout means the vessel’s equipment cannot be moved,” said the admiral, who told reporters he had experienced a blackout on the same submarine in 1985.
One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.
Indonesia operates five submarines — two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.
It has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.
US expected to hand over 3 military bases and airport by early May
The US is expected to hand over three military bases and one airport to the Afghan forces in the next two weeks as part of the US plan for the full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11, sources said.
According to a security source, the bases concerned are the Kandahar airport, Camp Shorabak (formerly Camp Bastion) in Helmand, Camp Eggers in Kabul, and the COP (Dash Towp) in Chak district of Maidan Wardak.
A joint committee, including Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and US Forces from Resolute Support Mission, is tasked with ensuring a smooth handover process.
This comes amid ongoing preparations by the US and NATO to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.
Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns reportedly made a surprise visit to Kabul this week to discuss the withdrawal process with Afghan officials.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that two credible sources had confirmed the visit. In Washington, the CIA declined to comment when asked by AP about the director’s schedule and the agency’s role in Afghanistan.
However, a senior former Afghan security official told AP that two of six units trained and run by the CIA to track militants have already been transferred to Afghan control.
Two Afghan officials told AP that Burns quietly visited Kabul last weekend. They would not say whom Burns met with, but said some of the discussions addressed Afghanistan’s preparedness after the U.S. pullout.
Burns also reportedly reassured Afghan officials that the U.S. would continue to be engaged in counterterrorism efforts.
