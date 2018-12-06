10 Killed in Herat Traffic Accident

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2018)

At least 10 people were killed in a traffic accident in western Herat province of Afghanistan, a local official said on Thursday.

Dr. Ibrahim Muhammadi, a health official in Herat province, said the incident happened on Thursday morning in Herat – Islam Qala highway in Mamizak area.

According to the official, the incident took place when two Toyota Corolla vehicles collided with each other.

The dead bodies of all 10 victims have been taken to Herat hospital, he added.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.