Breaking News

10 Killed As Suicide Bomber Hits Kunduz City

Ariana News Leave a comment 13 Views

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2019)

A suicide bombing hit Afghan security forces in the central part of Kunduz.

There were conflicting reports of casualties during the initial hours of the explosion.

Later on, the Ministry of Interior in a statement said that up to 10 people were killed and five others including Kunduz police chief were injured in the attack.

According to the statement, Kunduz police chief was briefing journalists when the suicide bomber detonated his explosives.

Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, the provincial police spokesman, a journalist, and several other police members are said to be among the deads.

The Taliban insurgent group that attacked the Kunduz city from several directions early this morning, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

U.S. Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)A U.S. service member died in Afghanistan on Thursday, the …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News