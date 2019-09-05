10 Killed, 42 Wounded in Kabul Suicide Car Bombing

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)

At least 10 civilians were killed and 42 others wounded in a suicide car bombing in the capital Kabul on Thursday morning, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The explosion happened at around 10 am [local time] in PD9 area of Kabul city.

According to the interior ministry, 12 civilian vehicles were also destroyed in the attack.

The Taliban insurgent group, who is close to a peace deal with the United States, claimed that the explosion targeted Afghan and foreign forces in the area.

The attack took place days after another car bombing targeted Green Village compound in the east of Kabul where 16 people including five Nepalese, two British, and a Romanian national and over hundred others wounded.