10 Killed, 42 Injured in Coordinated Attack in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2018 8:42 pm)

Ten people were killed and 42 others wounded after unknown armed gunmen attacked customs finance office in Jalalabad City of eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, local officials said.

The attack happened in PD 1 of Jalalabad city after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the gate of the finance department, allowing other insurgents to begin clashes with the Afghan security forces, the provincial governor’s spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani said.

According to Khogyani, the attack ended after several hours of gun battle between the security forces and the assailants.

Local health authorities said that most of the injured people are civilians.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility of the attack.

Nangarhar is among the relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Daesh militant groups are actively operating in number of its remote districts.