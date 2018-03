(Last Updated On: March 23, 2018 8:27 pm)

At least 10 killed, 35 wounded in car bombing near a sports stadium in Lashkargah city of Helmand province, local officials said on Friday.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Helmand governor, Omar Zawak said the car bomb attack near Ghazni Ayoub Khan Sport stadium occurred during a wrestling game.

No group has claimed responsibility of the explosion so far.