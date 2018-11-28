10 Killed, 29 Wounded in Taliban Attack on British Security Company G4S

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2018)

At least 10 people were killed and 29 others wounded when Taliban attackers targeted a British security contractor’s compound in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack happened at around 6:30 pm in police district 9 of the city and lasted for nearly 10 hours.

Initially, the attack started with a car bombing at the entrance gate of the G4S security group which is responsible for providing training to the Afghan security forces.

Following the blast, several assailants entered the compound and engaged in armed clashes with the Afghan security forces.

The Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast came only hours after President Ghani told in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.