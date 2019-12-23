Breaking News

10 Civilians Killed, Wounded in Blast at Funeral in Laghman

At least three civilians were killed and seven others wounded in a blast in Laghman province on Monday morning, a local official confirmed.

Asadullah Dawlatzai, the provincial spokesman told Ariana News that the explosion has taken place during a funeral ceremony of a tribal elder in Dawlat Shah District of Laghman.

He added that the incident happened after a mine went off during the ceremony.

Dawlatzai said that all the victims were civilians.

So far, no group or individual including the Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Laghman is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

