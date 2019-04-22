10 Captives Freed from Taliban’s Prison in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2019)

Nine Taliban militants have been killed and 10 captive persons were freed from a Taliban prison in Ghazni province during a raid by Afghan special forces, provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

According to a statement released on Monday, the operation was conducted last night in Lailizai, Wala, and Tawala villages of Qarabagh district in the province.

The statement further said, the prisoners who had been kept in a container were able to escape during the operation in which nine Taliban fighters were killed.

Five Taliban militants were also detained during the operation, the statement added.

However, a Taliban spokesman claims that Afghan forces have killed four villagers including a local mosque Imam and arrested two others.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.