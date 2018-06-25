Breaking News

10 Armed Taliban Killed, Wounded in Sar-e-Pul

Ariana News

At least 10 armed Taliban have been killed and injured in clashes between security forces and the Taliban in Sancharak district of Sar-e-Pul, local officials said.

According to the Police in Sar-e-Pul, a commander of Public Uprising Force has been killed and two members of the Public Uprising habe been wounded in the clashes with the Taliban militants.

However, the Taliban claim they have killed three members of Public Uprising Force in an ambush in Tabar village of Sancharak, and Taliban sustained no casualties   in the incident.

