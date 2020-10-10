Featured
10 Afghan children ‘smuggled by Taliban’ into Pakistan to be sent home
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in Pakistan on Friday placed 10 Afghan children into the custody of the Afghan consulate after ascertaining the minors had been smuggled into Pakistan.
Abdul Hameed Jalili, from the Afghan consulate, who attended the court hearing told journalists the children hailed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province.
He said the children had been sent to Akora Khattak by the Taliban illegally to be enrolled in a madrassa for religious education.
The high court’s chief justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, ordered the consulate to ensure the children are reunited with their parents.
In addition, he told authorities to continue the investigation and submit their findings to the court.
The court heard from police, the children were smuggled, without documents, from Badakhshan province in Afghanistan into Pakistan and enrolled in a madrassa in Akora Khattak town in Nowshera.
Dawn News reported that the court heard an application filed by an Afghan refugee cardholder, who said he had brought the children, who are his relatives, to Akora Khattak’s refugee camp.
According to the applicant, the children had been taken away by a madrassa and the administration had refused to let him see the children.
Police told the court that the children had been brought to Pakistan illegally and had no valid documents, while the applicant in turn could not explain how he managed to get the children into Pakistan.
The court ordered police to arrest the applicant and investigate the matter thoroughly.
When asked why they were brought to Pakistan, the children — all of whom are aged 10 or under — said they were in the country to get religious education.
The bench was told that the children could not speak Pashto or Urdu and a translator was brought in.
The translator told the court that “it seemed as if the children have been brainwashed. They answer each question together.”
The chief justice asked authorities how the children were smuggled into the country without agencies being alerted.
“Children were brought here from Afghanistan and no one knows about this. What are the agencies doing?” Justice Seth asked.
The court also ordered police to arrest staff at the madrassa and to find out if there were other Afghan children at that facility and others.
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
A KamAir plane lost power while coming in to land at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday, leaving passengers onboard shaken.
One passenger, Stephanie Glinski, a Kabul-based journalist, said the engine also “spat fire”.
In a post on Twitter, Glinski said: “Our (Kamair) plane engine just failed flying into Kabul, propeller stopped during flight and engine spat out fire. We landed!!!
She said fire trucks were on standby and immediately surrounded the plane after it landed.
Also onboard the plane was Salahuddin Rabbani, leader of Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan party and a number of National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials.
“We’re all shaking a bit. Pilot did great, he managed to land gliding down,” Glinski said.
The plane had taken off earlier Saturday in Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan province. Rabbani had been in Badakhshan to commemorate the 9th death anniversary of his father, Burhanuddin Rabbani, who served as Afghanistan’s president from 1992 to 1996.
The former president was assassinated in Kabul in 2011 when a suicide bomber entered his house.
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory – starting at midday Saturday, local time.
The breakthrough came after Russia stepped in to mediate between the two former Soviet Union countries that embarked on heavy clashes two weeks ago.
Foreign ministers from both countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the bodies of soldiers killed.
They said specific details around the ceasefire would be added later.
The announcement came after marathon 10-hour talks in Moscow, driven by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The current escalation marked the first time that Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey took a high profile in the conflict, offering strong political support. Over the past few years, Turkey provided Azerbaijan with state-of-the-art weapons, including drones and rocket systems that helped the Azerbaijani military outgun the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist forces in the latest fighting.
Armenian officials say Turkey is involved in the conflict and is sending Syrian mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan’s side. Turkey has denied deploying combatants to the region, but a Syrian war monitor and three Syria-based opposition activists have confirmed that Turkey has sent hundreds of Syrian opposition fighters to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh, AFP reported.
No single group will impose its will on the nation: Abdullah
Addressing concerns about the Taliban taking advantage of foreign troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the national reconciliation council, said on Thursday this could happen but it would only be a temporary situation.
He said the Taliban would ultimately not be able to take advantage as “they will not be able to impose their rule upon the people of Afghanistan by force.”
“One group cannot impose its own will upon the nation by using force or violence,” he said.
Addressing an event at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi, Abdullah noted that the gains of the years of democracy will not be lost and Afghanistan will continue to strive for a just and inclusive system ensuring freedoms and rights for all Afghans, including women and minorities.
He also told guests attending the event that his job as the chair of the HCNR was to reconcile contradictory positions and build mutual trust and understanding. He was optimistic that with the goodwill and help of well-meaning friends like India, he would accomplish his task.
He also said Afghanistan will not and should not be a country that harbors terrorists that threaten countries in the region.
When asked about his visit to Islamabad last week and whether India-Pakistan tensions would affect his mission for “regional consensus” for the intra-Afghan negotiations, he said that Afghans would pursue their own “national interest”.
“We need better relations with all countries. It is not our policy to decide the policies that other countries pursue towards each other, but we believe that peace in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest,” he said, adding that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him earlier in the day that his country would support any peace agreement that was agreeable to the people of Afghanistan.
Abdullah said mistakes had been made in the past, even by Afghanistan’s international partners but that there were lessons to be learned through this.
He also stated that he hopes there has been a change in the Taliban’s attitude and said he was optimistic about this but added that only time will tell as to who is committed to the peace process.
Abdullah said he had been “energized and re-energized” by India’s support to the people of Afghanistan “achieving a dignified durable and sustainable peace” and expressed gratitude for the $3 billion aid India has disbursed for projects across Afghanistan since 2001.
Earlier Thursday, Abdullah met with Modi and briefed him on the peace talks process currently underway in Doha.
In a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, Modi’s office said: “Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.”
