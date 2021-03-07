$1 billion worth of precious stones smuggled out of the country annually

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2021)

The Afghanistan Precious Stones Association says that after 20 years, government has still not been able to stop the smuggling of precious stones out of the country.

Officials from the association say on average about $1 billion worth of precious stones is smuggled out of Afghanistan every year.

According to them, these stones are sold on foreign markets under the name of neighboring countries.

The association has in turn accused government, especially the Ministry of Mines, of being negligent.

“If I tell you a billion dollars’ worth is smuggled abroad but the government has no plans and it is very easy to take it out and no one has been introduced to any [judicial] body to be prosecuted,” said Mirza Mohammad, deputy head of the association.

Officials say that if the process of extracting precious stones is legalized and regulated, government will generate billions of dollars in revenue.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that serious measures have been taken to prevent the smuggling of precious stones.

According to the ministry new gemstone processing plants will be established in the new solar year – 1400.

“We have discussed the issue of illegal mining and smuggling with the National Security Council, and will set up two processing centers, one in Kunar and the other in Kabul,” said Mohammad Aziz Gharwal, spokesman for the ministry.

Economists say that if government does not stop the looting of national assets, Afghanistan will face serious economic problems.