$1 billion US aid cut to ‘hit Afghan security force funds’

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2020)

The US would cut $1 billion of its aid to Afghanistan from funds for Afghan security forces, Reuters reported citing to US sources.

The sources have told Reuters that the aid cut would undercut both Kabul’s ability to fight the Taliban and its leverage to negotiate a peace deal with them.

After the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo failed to convince Ghani and Abdullah to an agreement to resolve the political disputes following the announcement of the results of the election, the US announced a $1 Billion reductions in aid to the country.

Pompeo, however, said the aid cut could be reversed if the two sides resolved their dispute.

Meanwhile, the US’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, said in a tweet that international aid requires partnership with an inclusive government, referring to Afghanistan.

“It can’t be business as usual for international donors in Afghanistan. International aid requires partnership with an inclusive government and we all must hold Afghan leaders accountable to agree on a governing arrangement,” Wells said.

Two U.S. congressional aides have told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter that State Department officials told Congress the $1 billion would come from a $4.2 billion Pentagon fund that underwrites about three-quarters of the Afghan security forces’ annual budget.

“The idea they would cut security forces funding goes against U.S. national security interests,” one aide has told Reuters, arguing the money is needed to maintain the U.S.-backed government’s ability to fight the Taliban while preserving its bargaining power in peace talks.

Most of the fund pays for salaries, food, fuel, equipment, and infrastructure to support Afghan troops and national police, the report said.