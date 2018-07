(Last Updated On: July 04, 2018 1:12 pm)

At least six Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were wounded after Taliban militants stormed a security checkpoint in Sarobi district of Kabul province, security officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The spokesman of Kabul Police, Hashmatullah Istanikzai said the security checkpoint is located in Naghlo area of Sarobi district.

Istanikzai added that the Kabul Police chief has gone to the area to investigate the incident.