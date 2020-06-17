Kandahar
په کندهار کې ۲۵ طالب جنګیالیو ته مرګ و ژوبله اوښتې
د کندهار ولایت سیمه ییزو چارواکو په دې ولایت کې د ۲۵ طالب جنګیالیو له مرګ و ژوبلې خبر ورکړی دی.
د کندهار پولیسو ویاند جمال ناصر بارکزي آریانا نیوز ته څرګنده کړې، چې دغه مرګ و ژوبله د دې ولایت د ژیړۍ او تخته پل ولسوالیو په اړوند سیمو کې رامنځته شوې ده.
د نوموړي د څرګندونو له مخې؛ تېره شپه ۱۲ بجې طالب جنګیالیو د ژیړۍ ولسوالیو پر امنیتي پوستو بریدونه وکړل، چې د امنیتي پوستو د پولیسو له ټینګار سره مخ شوي؛ ۸ وسلوال طالبان ووژل شول او ۳ نور ټپیان دي.
دغه راز نوموړي زیاته کړې، چې په دې نښته کې یو پولیس هم وژل شوی او بل ټپي دی.
همدارنګه طالبانو د دې ولایت د تخته پل ولسوالۍ د بیدک په اړوند سیمه کې د پولیسو پر پوستو بریدونه کړي، چې ورسره په نښته کې ۵ طالبان وژل شوي او ۹ نور ټپیان دي. په دې نښته کې پولیسو ته ځاني زیان ندی اوښتی.
له بلې خوا د کندوز ولایت امنیه قومندانۍ په ډاګه کړې، چې تېره شپه طالبانو د کندوز ښار د تلوکه سیمې پر اړوند امنیتي پوستو بریدونه کړي، چې په کې ۵ سرتېري وژل شوي او ۷ نور ټپیان دي.
د کندوز والي ویاند د پېښې پخلی کړی؛ خو رامنځته شوې مرګ و ژوبله نه مني.
طالبانو تر دې دمه د دغو پېښو په اړه څه ندی ویلي.
Business
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.
They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.
Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.
Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.
Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.
They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.
Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.
Kandahar
Talibans’ attack in Zabul reppresents the group continues violence
The Presidential Palace says that the Taliban’s attack in Zabul province represents the group is in the favor of continuing the violence, as it has just conducted an Infiltrated attack on an Afghan military base in Qalat city of Zabul province amidst the process of intra-Afghan dialogue.
Taliban started the first day of the Persian year, 1399, with war – killing 20 Afghan troopers. The government states this attack seriously affects the peace process.
Moreover, according to recent reports, six Afghan troopers have been killed in the Nejrab district of Kapisa province.
Latif Mahmood, the deputy spokesman of the Presidential Palace, said that the Taliban endangers the peace process by launching such attacks, and of course, it shows their disloyalty to the process.
In the meantime, Nickolas Kay NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, said in a tweet, “I condemn the savage Taliban attack on the Afghan security forces in Zabul. What kind of people can order and do this to fellow Afghans on the day of Nowruz, in the midst of a global pandemic & after professing a commitment to peace? Shameful.”
On the other hand, sources close to the Taliban say that the Afghan government has not acted upon their commitments with the Taliban.
According to them, the recent violence is possibly because of the government’s slow processing of the prisoner releases.
Shahzada Massoud, a politician, has expressed that the political leaders should come to an agreement and intra-Afghan negotiations should start to announce ceasefire in the country, otherwise, war will continue.
Kandahar
Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan
At least two U.S. service members were killed and two others wounded in an IED blast in Kandahar province, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.
The incident took place on Saturday after an IED hits US forces vehicle.
According to the statement, the US service members were killed while conducting “operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.”
“In accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” read the statement.
However, the Taliban militant group in a statement has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.
This is the first casualty of the U.S. forces in 2020 in Afghanistan.
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan
په کندهار کې ۲۵ طالب جنګیالیو ته مرګ و ژوبله اوښتې
Sola: Trilateral meeting on Afghan peace; all sides call for immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol: US likely to cut $1 billion aid to Afghanistan
Concerns over new amendments to media law
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Qatar
Sola: Trilateral meeting on Afghan peace; all sides call for immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol: US likely to cut $1 billion aid to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan plans to resume commercial flights
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Ambiguity in Intra-Afghan negotiations’ agenda
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Featured2 days ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
- Latest News5 days ago
ICC members banned from entering United States
- Business5 days ago
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
- Latest News4 days ago
Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes
- Latest News4 days ago
Arrangements to release 2,000 more Taliban prisoners
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
- Latest News3 days ago
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide