په افغانستان کې د فساد پروړاندې مبارزه باید لومړیتوب وي– م.م
ملګروملتونو په خپل راپور کې، چې نن خپور شوی؛ څرګنده کړې؛ په افغانستان کې د اداري فساد پر وړاندې پرلپسې او اغېزمنې هڅې د دغه هېواد د راتلونکي لپاره اړینې دي.
د ملګرو ملتونو سازمان په افغانستان کې د( د سولې او نیکمرغۍ لپاره د فساد پروړاندې مبارزه اړینه ده) ترسرلیک لاندې په خپل څلورم راپور کې د فساد پروړاندې د حکومت هڅو ته نغوته کړې او څرګندوي، چې اړوند مبارزې د افغانستان د خلکو په ژوند کې کوم مثبت بدلون ندی راوستی.
په تېر میلادي کال کې د فساد پر وړاندې د مبارزه لپاره د اصلاحي ګامونو کموالی او د فساد پروړاندې د مبارزې په موخه د افغانستان د ۲۰۱۷ کال تګلارې ناکامي د دغه راپور اړینې برخې دي.
د رپوټ په بله برخه کې راغلي، چې تراوسه هم د فساد پروړاندې د مبارزې بنسټونه لکه د اداري فساد پروړاندې د مبارزې عدلي او قضایي مرکز د زورواکانو او لوړ پوړیو چارواکو د محاکمې وس نلري.
ملګري ملتونه د افغانستان حکومت ته وړاندیز کوي، چې د تېرو لاس ته راوړنو پر بنسټ یوه اوږدمهاله او رښتیني تګلاره ژر تر ژره جوړه او په عدلي برخه کې اصلاحات عملي کړي.
د افغانستان لپاره د ملګرو ملتونو د سرمنشي ځانګړې استازې ډیبرا لاینز په ډاګه کړې: په ځانګړي توګه د سولې او پرمختګ ننګونو او فرصتونو ته په کتو د فساد پر وړاندې هڅې او د روڼتیا اصلاحات باید د افغانستان د مشرتابه لپاره مهم لومړیتوبونه وي.
دغه راز هغې زیاته کړې: د کوویډ ۱۹بحران ته لاسرسی او د یوه سوکاله، هوسا او سالم افغانستان رامنځته کول روڼتیا او حساب منلو ته اړتیا لري، چې د هر ملت د راتلونکي لپاره بنسټونه جوړوي.
د افغانستان پر شفافیت د څار بنسټ څېړونکی ناصر تیموري ویلي: د فساد پر وړاندې حکومت ټولې هڅې ننداریزې وې.
د مشرانو جرګې غړې ګلالۍ اکبري وایي، چې له فساد سره مبارزې د خلکو بې باوره نوره ډېره کړې ده.
د جمعیت ګوند کشر صلاح الدین رباني وایي: نړیواله ټولنه د افغانستان په حکومت جوړونه کې ناکامه ده.
د ملګروملتونو د دغه راپور په اړه د ولسمشر ویاند صدیق صدیقي ویلي، چې د افغانستان د حکومت لومړیتوب له فساد سره مبارزه ده او په تېرو ۵ کلونو کې ډېرې لاسته راوړنې لرو.
دا په داسې حال کې ده، چې نړیوالې ټولنې به د جنیوا په جوړیدونکې ناسته کې له افغانستان سره د راتلونکیو مرستو په اړه غور کوي؛ خو د ملګر ملتونو په راپور کې راغلي، چې دا مرستې به د فساد پروړاندې له مبارزې سره تړلې وي او ښایي د اقتصادي ستونزو له کبله افغانستان ته د نړیوالې ټولنې پاملرنه لږ شي.
ADB approves APPC’s loan to enhance Afghanistan’s energy security
On 17 June, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Afghan Power Plant Company Limited (APPC) signed a $10 million loan, ADB said in a statement.
According to ADB, this loan is part of a financing package for the Mazar gas-fired power plant, supporting Afghanistan’s efforts to achieve long-term energy security through affordable domestic power sources.
The project is the first private sector gas-fired plant in Afghanistan to be funded by development finance institutions, says ADB.
#ADBNEWS: The project, the first of its kind in Afghanistan to be funded by development institutions, represents a significant engagement by ADB to support essential infrastructure through private sector in a fragile & conflict-affected situation.
READ: https://t.co/w9zl3X5Nmn pic.twitter.com/b0idCunJ66
— Asian Development Bank (@ADB_HQ) June 18, 2020
ADB says that in line with its long-term corporate strategy, Strategy 2030, the bank supports essential infrastructure through the private sector in a fragile and conflict-affected situation.
“ADB will also administer a $10 million loan for the project provided by Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP),” the statement adds.
The ABD says that the loan provides long-term financing to build and operate a 58.56-megawatt gas-fired power plant located near Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.
“The project cost a total of $89 million, will use indigenous gas and is expected to generate 404 gigawatt-hours of power annually,” the statement writes.
Director of Infrastructure Finance Chakraborty, said, “This project is definitive proof that indigenous gas-based power generation is capable of displacing electricity imports in Afghanistan and helping to deliver energy security.”
He added, “Its success will send an important signal to the market that Afghanistan’s power industry is now ready to attract more private sector investment and financing.”
APPC Chairman Ismail Ghazanfar said, “This is the first step in Ghazanfar Group’s vision of helping to develop 5,000 megawatts of energy generation facilities in Afghanistan through partnerships with international development banks, local and international companies, and the Government of Afghanistan.”
It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan imports at least 75% of its energy needs.
Coronavirus updates: Afghanistan records 42 deaths in a single day
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thursday that positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 27,532.
According to the ministry, 658 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: Kabul 415, Kandahar 27, Balkh 6, Takhar 40, Bamyan 62, Logar 21, Baghlan 17, Ghazni 2, Parwan 7, Kunduz 22, Panjsher 14, Faryab 4, Ghor 5, Zabul 6, 10 Daikundi.
Meanwhile, 42 people – Kabul 17, Herat 19, Faryab 3, Samangan 2, and Balkh 1 – have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry added.
It brings the total fatalities to 546 in the country.
The ministry further said that 1502 people were recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 7,660 in Afghanistan.
Taliban attack kill seven policemen – Baghlan
At least seven policemen were killed and five others wounded after the Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, sources confirmed.
The incident has taken place at Kotal-e-Surkh outpost in Pul-e-Khumri on Wednesday night.
Mohibullah Habib, head of the provincial public told Ariana News that seven dead bodies and five wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals from the attack.
Provincial security officials yet to make a comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, at least 13 Taliban militants were killed in a clash with the Afghan forces in southern Kandahar, the Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the clash broke out after the insurgents attacked an army outpost in the Mianshin district of the province late on Wednesday night.
The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.
It comes as on Tuesday night, at least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Zherai and Takhta pul districts of the province.
