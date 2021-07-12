آغاز روز: ادامه درگیری ها میان نیروهای افغان و طالبان

Latest News
Latest News
Three security personnel assassinated in Kabul
Three employees of security agencies were assassinated by unknown gunmen Tuesday morning in Kabul city, police said.
According to Kabul police the incident occurred in Hussain Khail area of Bagrami district of Kabul.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, police added.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Afghanistan says one of its employees was killed in Tuesday morning.
The employee was killed by unknown attackers while he was on his way to work.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
This comes after Reuters in a report said that at least seven Afghan pilots have been assassinated off base in recent months, according to two senior Afghan government officials.
According to Reuters, this series of targeted killings, which haven’t been previously reported, illustrate what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is a deliberate Taliban effort to destroy one of Afghanistan’s most valuable military assets: its corps of U.S.- and NATO-trained military pilots.
In so doing, the Taliban — who have no air force — are looking to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives.
Latest News
Khalilzad meets with Afghan talks team in Doha
The chief negotiator and a number of members of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan met Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, in Doha on Monday night to discuss the current situation.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the progress and problems in the peace process, emphasized the need to resolve problems as soon as possible to accelerate the process.
Khalilzad reaffirmed the US’ continued support for an Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace process.
Latest News
Ghani chairs security meeting in northern Balkh province
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday visited Balkh province where he chaired a senior security meeting to assess the situation in Balkh and neighboring provinces, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
Provincial security officials briefed Ghani on the security situation in the northern provinces and shared their plans with him on how they aimed to repel the Taliban.
“They [officials] assured Ghani that with coordination and joint efforts they will, with the support of the people, to defend the system, neutralize the conspiracy of the enemy, and they are ready for any sacrifice,” read the statement.
Meanwhile, Ghani expressed his gratitude to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces for keeping up their morale and for their resilience and composure in fighting the enemy.
“To finance and equip the country’s security and defense forces, international obligations remain in place and you have the full support of the government leadership,” Ghani told the security officials present.
