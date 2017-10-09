Young Girl Hanged Herself in Badakhshan

(Last Updated On: October 09, 2017 3:04 pm)

A 19-year old girl named Shukreya has hung herself to death in the dormitory of her university in Shaghnan district of Badakhshan province, security officials said on Monday.

Badakhshan police discovered the body of Shukreya, student of social sciences faculty in Badakhshan university after her classmates found her hanged from the ceiling. Her death has been reported as a suicide.

“The investigations are underway to find the exact reason of her death,” said Sayeed Maheyuddin Anwari, chief of criminal offenses of the Badakhshan Police.

Shukreya’s roommates say they studied together until the mid-night, and after a break she went out of the room and hanged herself in the courtyard of the dormitory building.

Committing suicide is not only prohibited in Islam but is also a disliked act from human rights’ point of view.

This is not the first time that a young girl commits suicide in Badakhshan province, another 18-year old girl killed herself with a gun two months ago in Fayz Abad city of the province.

According to the department of women in Badakhshan, at least five cases of females’ suicide have been recorded since the start of the current year which is an alarming figure compared to the last year.