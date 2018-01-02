Son Kills His Father for Raping Daughter

(Last Updated On: January 02, 2018 6:56 pm)

A young boy has killed his father using an adze over allegedly raping his daughter in northern Jawzjan province, local officials said.

Jawzjan Police chief, Faqir Muhammad Jawzjani said the boy has walked into police station and told cops he killed his father.

Jawzjani noted a criminal management team has been deployed in the incident area to investigate the case.

He further added the corpse was transferred to a hospital and investigations are underway.

This comes as a teenage boy also killed his mother with a knife and injured his two sisters 6 months ago in Jawzjan.

Rape in Afghanistan is the most common crime against women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

However officials have stated that the rape problem is being underestimated because a large number of cases are not reported.