Trump Supports US Troops in Fight Against ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’

US President Donald Trump addressed troops at MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Fla. and told them that he is “100%” behind them in the fight against “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Saying that “radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland,” Trump made passing reference to his proposed ban on travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations. A federal judge struck down that order, and litigation is currently pending in an appeals court.

In his speech, President Donald Trump vowed to allow into the United States people who “want to love our country,” defending his immigration and refugee restrictions as he made his first visit to the headquarters Monday for U.S. Central Command.

Trump reaffirmed his support for NATO before military leaders and troops and laced his speech with references to homeland security amid a court battle over his travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries. He did not directly mention the case now before a federal appeals court after a lower court temporarily suspended the ban.

“We need strong programs” so that “people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in” and those who “want to destroy us and destroy our country” are kept out, Trump said.

“Freedom, security and justice will prevail,” Trump added. “We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country. We’re not going to allow it.”

Trump’s comments follow his conversation Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two “discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments.”