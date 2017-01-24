Breaking News
Russia Says U.S Withdrawal From Afghanistan Would Worsen Situation

www.presstv.ir_Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that any decision by the United States to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan would worsen the situation in the country, Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry said it had not spoken to the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump about the issue.

“As far as I know, Trump does not currently have any intentions to withdraw, which is logical, because if in the current environment he decides to withdraw the contingent, then everything will collapse,” Interfax quoted Zamir Kabulov, special representative to the Russian president on Afghanistan, as saying.

