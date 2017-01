Iran’s ex-President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at the age of 82 as a result of a heart attack.

Rafsanjani was an influential Iranian politician who was the fourth president of his country from 1989 to 1997.

He played an important role in the 1979 Iran’s revolution but later in life became a counterpoint to hard-line conservatives.

There will be three days of national mourning and a funeral in Tehran is due on Tuesday, which has been declared a public holiday.

Mr Rafsanjani was admitted to the Shohadaa Hospital in Tehran on Sunday, where doctors tried unsuccessfully for an hour to save him, media said.