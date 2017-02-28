Well Planning Made ANSF to Gain Significant Achievements: MoD

The Deputy Minister of Defense Gen, Afzal Aman said well planning to fight terrorists made Afghan security forces to gain significant achievements in war against terrorists and to protect the country.

He said, “Planning made to fight terrorism, we have and we will defend the territorial integrity of the country, one of the victories of the Afghan security forces is having military experts and the policies in war against insurgents which it helped much to have impact over the terrorists.”

General Chief of Health sector of National Army Bahawoddin Najrabi urged if the resistance of Afghan security forces weren’t there, now the country once again would turn into safe houses of the terrorists.

He said, “My message is to those Afghan security forces that defend the country along the Durand line is to continue to your combat against 20 terrorist groups, you all have our supports.”

Meanwhile officials in Ministry of Defense insisted that necessary measurements to ensure security incoming fresh war season has been taken, no doubt the insurgents will definitely pay the prices.

At the end of the ceremony held on the occasion of 9th of hoot the Afghan National Security forces day, dozens military Generals were awarded with medals and admiration papers.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee