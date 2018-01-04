War in Afghanistan Set to Intensify This Year: ICG

(Last Updated On: January 04, 2018 9:09 pm)

The international Crisis Group has criticized U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, saying it is unlikely to change the war’s course or the incentives of a locally rooted and potent insurgency in the war-torn country.

The group said that the strategy is almost exclusively military as it raises the tempo of operations against the Taliban insurgency, with more U.S. forces, fiercer U.S. airstrikes, and more aggressive ground offensives by Afghan forces.

“This strategy faces serious obstacles. While hitting the Taliban harder might bring tactical gains, it is unlikely to change the war’s course or the incentives of a locally rooted and potent insurgency,” ICG said.

The Afghan Defense Ministry, however, said that the militants have suffered heavy casualties this year. “Our operations continue so the armed appositions could not resist in the current year, and the United State is putting more pressure on Pakistan,” the ministry spokesman, Dawlat Waziri said.

Afghan military commentators, meanwhile, believe that the government should increase offensives against the militants in the winter season. “The Afghan forces should conduct co-operative operations to target the terrorist groups,” said Attiqullah Amar khil.

This comes as the U.S. and Afghan forces have launched joint attacks on Taliban opium factories to try to curb the insurgent group’s economic lifeline, particularly in southern Helmand province.