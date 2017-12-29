Victims Criticize Gov’t Over Deteriorating Security Situation

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2017 3:22 pm)

The victims of Kabul deadly attack criticized the National Unity Government (NUG) over deteriorating security situation in the country, saying the government is unable to protect its citizens.

More than 20 wounded people are still hospitalized in Kabul’s Isteqlal hospital due to severe wounds and burns on their faces and bodies.

Most of the victims were students who had gathered in the Tabyan cultural center for a meeting when a suicide attacker related to the so-called Islamic State (IS) group targeted them.

Criticizing the government over weak security in the country, the injured people called on the government officials to resign from their positions, if they can’t provide security for the people.

“President Ghani is busy with the procurement commission and signing of the contracts. It would be great if he ensure the security, people can take care of their economy,” Azizullah Khairkhwah, a reporter for Sada-e-Afghan news agency, said.

“Unfortunately, the government has failed to take care of the cultural centers, especially the media outlets. As you know, a couple of months ago, Shamshad TV came under attack. Before that many other media centers were attacked and most of the reporters were beaten,” Sayed Hassan Hussaini, the head of Sada-e-Afghan news agency told Ariana News.

But Presidential spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, during a TV debate told Ariana News that resignation of high-ranking officials is not the solution.

President Ghani’s spokesman emphasized that those who have neglected on their duties must be dismissed or the Lower House of Parliament should impeach them.

This comes as Kabul witnessed many attacks during the last couple of months. The attackers has targeted media outlets, political gatherings and even religious centers.