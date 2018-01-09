 ‘Using Military Power against Me, Will Fragment Afghan Army’ – Noor Warns

(Last Updated On: January 09, 2018 6:25 pm)

Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted governor of Balkh and a member of Jamiat-e-Islami party on Tuesday warned that if the government use military option against him, it will lead into fragmentation of Afghan national army.

Speaking to his supporters in Mazar-e-Sharif City in Balkh, Noor said that using military power against him will make the situation worse.

“If ARG use military power against me and attempt to oust me by force, will lead into fragmentation of the army,” Noor insisted. “70 to 80 percent of these military forces will not stand against me.”

Noor added that it will be difficult for the government to even get through Kabul with military force.

He, meanwhile, stressed that negotiations are still underway with the Presidential Palace (ARG) for reaching into an agreement; but warned it will have harmful consequences if not get positive results out of these talks.

This comes as earlier, reports emerged, suggesting that the meeting between representatives of ARG and Jamiat party ended up without any agreements and that the talks have become more complicated.

By Shakib Mahmud and Fawad Rafey Sediqi