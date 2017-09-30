US Citizen Convicted in 2009 Suicide Attack in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2017 10:59 am)

A U.S. citizen who joined al-Qaeda was convicted of participating in a failed suicide bombing in 2009 at an American military base in Afghanistan.

A federal jury in New York City reached the verdict in the case against Muhanad Mahmoud al-Farekh, originally of Houston.

Farekh’s case drew extra attention because of reports that American officials had initially debated whether to try to kill him in a drone strike, a step seldom taken against U.S. citizens. President Barack Obama’s administration ultimately decided to try for a capture and civilian prosecution instead.

Farekh was captured in Pakistan and brought to the United States in 2015.

“Today, an American al-Qaeda member was brought to justice in a U.S. courtroom,” said Bridget Rohde, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. She said he faces the possibility of life in prison for “his efforts to murder Americans and his commitment to one of the world’s most infamous terrorist organizations.”

Most of the charges against Farekh stem from an attack at Forward Operating Base Chapman in Khost City, Afghanistan, on Jan. 19, 2009.