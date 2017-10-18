UNSC ‘Strongly’ Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Ghazni

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2017 8:58 pm)

The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attacks that took place in Paktia, Ghazni and Kabul on Tuesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a statement Wednesday.

The attacks resulted in more than 70 people killed and over 200 wounded, for which the Taliban has claimed responsibility.

“They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement said.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the UN statement said.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, “wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

” They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” the statement added.