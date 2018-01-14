UNSC Delegation Meets Afghan Leaders in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2018 5:50 pm)

A high-level delegation of the United Nations Security Council has arrived in Kabul on a formal three-day visit.

The delegation has met with President Ashraf Ghani in the presidential palace where high-ranking governmental officials, senior members from the national assembly, political movements and electoral commissions were also present.

Sources say, during the meeting, topics such as challenges and opportunities in the fight against terrorism, the anti-corruption and counter-narcotics efforts and the current situation of the war-torn country were discussed.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) also said the delegation has promised to support financially and technically the electoral commissions.

Reports suggest that the delegation may discuss Afghan-Pak relations and Washington’s pressures on Islamabad too.

It is said that finding a solution to the newly emerged political tensions has motivated members of the UN Security Council to visit Kabul.

This is the third visit of the full Council to Afghanistan in seven years. Previous visits of the Council were in 2003 and 2010.