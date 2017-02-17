Uninterrupted Marketing Should be Held to Promote Domestic Production: ACCI

Officials at Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have said in order to find best markets for the domestic products, specific places should be determined and uninterrupted advertisement, marketing should be held, insisting holding exhibitions in the hotels does not benefit anyone only the owners of the hotels.

Deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Baz Mohammad Afsarzai said, “ Acres of lands has been determined to be built for holding exhibitions of the domestic products but its not used for the propose yet, we have asked the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to cooperate but no step of cooperation was taken.”

Meanwhile economy experts said if the Government wants to see growing of the domestic products then it needs to resolve the issues.

Economy expert Miss Azarbanu said, “Joint coordination should be made with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to launch exhibitions, to introduce the domestic products for all in Kabul and provinces.”

Amid officials in Ministry of Commerce and Industry said efforts were made to resolve the issue but it resulted negative, but assured the issue will be resolved this year.

Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammd Qurban Haqjo said, “We have shared this issue with China officials, we need $ 50 million to standardize the system.”

Experts believed that one of the main ways to grow our products is to launch regular advertisement, promotion and marketing.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab