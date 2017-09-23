UN, U.S. Seek to Ease ‘Tensions’ Between Afghan Gov’t and CRA Alliance  

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 7:18 pm)

UN, NATO and U.S. embassy in Kabul were seeking to ease the tensions between the Afghan government and opposition alliance – ‘Coalition for the Rescue of Afghanistan’.

A spokesman for the Islamic National Movement of Afghanistan told Ariana News on Saturday that the U.S. embassy was concerned and attempting to ease the tensions that lead into deeper political crisis in the country.

“They [UN, NATO and U.S.] were emphasizing to support the government,” Bashir Ahmad Tayanj said. adding that their representatives were in discussions with the members of the alliance and were trying to avert the coalition’s controversy with the government that might lead to harming the system.

Abdul Rashid Dostum , one of the leaders of the alliance is in Turkey where he has formed the coalition, following the accusations that he ordered torture, sexual abuse of a political rival, Ahmad Eshchi.

“There were no obstacles in the way for General Dostum’s return and I can surely say that soon he will come to Afghanistan,” Tayanj said.

Last month, it was reported that a plane carrying Vice President Dostum from Turkey was barred from landing in Mazar-e-Sharif Airport in northern Balkh province.

“No one can be barred of entering to the country, the trial of Vice President should be held alike trialing president,” said Abdul Ghayor Ghayor, the Head of Lawyers of Afghanistan.

The alliance was formed and announced by Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, Governor of Balkh Province Atta Mohammad Noor and Second Deputy to Chief Executive Hajji Mohammad Mohaqiq at their meeting held in Turkey in June.

Leaders of the alliance in their draft resolution had said that the coalition does not want the system to collapse; instead it wants systematic reforms to be in place in security institutions.