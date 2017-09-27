UK: Afghanistan Continues to Face Tough Security, Development Challenges’

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2017 9:58 am)

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, ambassador Jonathan Allen warned that the international community simply could not afford to lose sight of Afghanistan, which continued to face severe security and development challenges.

“The human cost of the conflict was huge and it was obvious that UNAMA had a vital role to play, although the Mission must adapt to align itself with the conditions on the ground,” Jonathan Allen told UN security council.

The Secretary-General’s report at UN security council contained recommendations that should strengthen its work, although implementation would be the key challenge.

“UNAMA’s national presence was an important symbol to local communities and would play a critical role in the elections. Only by establishing a credible peace process could Afghanistan move forward,” he noted.

Jonathan Allen further added, “The United Kingdom and the United States were close partners in Afghanistan and agreed that it was important to continue to provide security, development and governance.”

“It is in all our interests that Afghanistan becomes more peaceful and prosperous,” he stressed.

He went on to reiterate his country’s belief that the only way to a political settlement was through negotiations between the Government and the Taliban.