UAE Ambassador Injured in Kandahar Blast Dies of Wounds

Photo shows Dr. Humayoon Azizi (R) the Governor of Kandahar province and Juma Al-Qabi, the UAE Ambassador in Kabul, during a ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed and injured dozens of others.

Juma Mohammad Abdullah al-Kaabi, UAE’s ambassador to Afghanistan, was wounded in a blast in Kandahar last month.

Kandahar blast also took the lives of at least 11 people including five Emirati diplomats, deputy governor of Kandahar, an Afghan diplomat, two Afghan senators and wounded 18 others including the provincial governor.

The blast occurred inside the governor’s guesthouse when a meeting was going on between senior Afghan local officials and diplomats from the UAE.

Afghan government strongly condemned the attack, ordering thorough probe into the incident.

Recently President Ashraf Ghani travelled to the UAE and the Kandahar bombing investigation was believed to be on top of his visit agenda.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Describing the attack an “internal dispute”, Taliban denied links to the incident. Although, the group immediately claimed the responsibility of suicide attacks occurred on the same day in the capital Kabul and southern Helmand province that left at least 36 people death and dozens of others wounded.

