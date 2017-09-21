U.S. Wants to Cooperate with Russia on Afghanistan: Kabulov

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2017 6:03 pm)

Russia’s Special Representative for Kabul says Washington wants to cooperate with Moscow on Afghanistan, following a meeting with his U.S. counterpart in New York.

Alice Wells, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, expressed Washington’s “willingness to cooperate with us on Afghanistan, while realizing that the area of cooperation is very narrow,” Zamir Kabulov told Russian media after his meeting with Wells on Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Kabulov did not elaborate where that narrow cooperation may lie.

He pointed out that Afghanistan is one of a few areas where there is a room for “relatively pain-free” cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

In the meantime, Afghan Chief Executive’s Office welcomed the Russia – U.S. cooperation on Afghanistan.

“Their [Russia – U.S.] cooperation is important for us, as it is to transform Afghanistan into cooperation hub between the two countries,” said Javid Faisal, the Chief Executive’s Office Deputy Spokesman.

Kabulov, however, noted that the U.S. anti-Russia sanctions limit opportunities for mutual work on pressing international issues.

“[Wells] understands that there are sanctions, but it was they who introduced them,” Kabulov said. “You introduced them, then you are to lift them, if you want to cooperate with us,” Kabulov said, as cited by RIA Novosti.

He also told reporters that Russia may begin to sell Mi-35 attack helicopters to the Afghan government.

“[The Afghan government] asked, we offered on commercial basis, for money. We are ready [to supply the helicopters],”Kabulov said.