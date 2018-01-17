U.S. Vice President Pence and Ghani Discuss Balkh Leadership In Call

The U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence and President Ashraf Ghani have discussed the controversial issue of Balkh leadership over a phone talk yesterday, the White House stated via a statement.

Mr. Pence has stressed on the peaceful resolution to the issue and that he supports Afghan government to engage with Balkh Governor Atta peacefully.

“The Vice President emphasized his support for the Afghan government to engage with Balkh Governor Atta and conduct a peacefully negotiated transition of leadership”, the statement reads.

Mr. Pence recommendation of a peaceful resolution for the issue of Balkh leadership was soon welcomed by Jamiat Party.

Salahuddin Rabbani, the leader of Jamiat Party who is acting as the Foreign Minister of the country posted a brief welcome statement on his official Twitter account.

“I welcome VP Pence’s emphasis on a practical/negotiated and peaceful resolution to the issue concerning the leadership in Balkh Province + the need 4 political inclusion, effective reforms and timely/transparent elections”, he noted.

The statement further noted that the security situation in Afghanistan and the impact of president Trump’s South Asia strategy were also discussed between the two leaders.