U.S. to Send More Drones, Combat Advisers to Afghanistan: Report

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2018 6:23 pm)

The U.S. Department of Defense is planning to send more armed drones and around 1,000 new combat advisers to Afghanistan, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday.

U.S. and military officials has told the WSJ that the move is aimed to strengthen the American military presence in Afghanistan by the time when the traditional fighting season begins.

As soon as February, the Pentagon will deploy members of an Army security-force assistance brigade from Fort Benning, Ga., to work as combat advisers to Afghan National Security Forces.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) welcomes the move, saying the new advisors can train and assist the Afghan security forces against the insurgents.

“The new forces will replace those who have completed their mission in Afghanistan, but the upcoming forces are trained with new technology. They can teach new ideas to our border and special forces to fight against terrorism,” said Mohammad Radmanish, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the drones, both armed and unarmed, will provide air support and will also be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. In addition, the Pentagon plans to add more helicopters, ground vehicles, artillery and other equipment.

“We have received more air support. When we receive more support, we can perform more jobs. Our air and ground operations have increased,” added Radmanish.