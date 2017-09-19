U.S. to Send 3,000 More Troops to Afghanistan: James Mattis

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2017 9:32 am)

U.S. Defense Secretary, James Mattis confirmed the United States will send 3,000 more troops to Afghanistan.

“It is exactly over 3,000 somewhat and frankly I haven’t signed the last of the orders right now as we look at specific, small elements that are going,” Mattis told reporters.

The extra troops would bring the total number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan to more than 14,000.

Mattis had disclosed at the end of last month that he had signed the order to send additional forces, and they would be moving over the next few days, but at the time did not say how many troops would be going. About half the troops will come from the 82nd Airborne.

“The president has been very clear that we are not going to broadcast to the enemy how many [troops] are going [and] where exactly they are going,” he said. “You know they are shifting to an even stronger train, advice, and assist effort. I think that’s plenty of transparency so that the American people know what we are doing, approximately how much of a troop commitment it is.”

The United States is also pressing for NATO partners to increase their own troop levels in Afghanistan.