U.S. Suspends Security Aid to Pakistan Over Terror ‘Safe Havens’

(Last Updated On: January 05, 2018 4:19 pm)

The United States suspended its security assistance to Pakistan after Islamabad showed unwillingness to take action against terror groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.

“Today we can confirm that we are suspending national security assistance only, to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. We consider them to be destabilizing the region and also targeting U.S. personnel. The U.S. will suspend that kind of security assistance to Pakistan,” said Heather Nauert, the U.S. State Department Spokesperson.

Since a long time, the U.S. and Afghan officials have accused Pakistan for providing safe havens to the terror groups and playing a double game, a claim that always denied by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan welcomes Washington’s new move to freeze all security aids to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has received the funds to fight against terror groups, but instead Pakistan has provided support to terrorists. So, the U.S. needs to take different actions until we reach the goal of elimination of terrorism,” said Javid Faisal, the Chief Executive Deputy Spokesman.

The freezing of all security aid to Pakistan comes days after President Trump in a tweet accused Pakistan for giving nothing to the U.S. but “lies and deceit” in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.