U.S. NSA, Afghan President Speak by Phone

Ghani_McMasterThe U.S. National Security Adviser, Herbert Raymond McMaster talked with President Ashraf Ghani by telephone on Friday evening.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed security situation in Afghanistan and the region, counter-terrorism, Afghanistan’s four-year security plan and the parliamentary elections, the Afghan Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, and Chief Presidential Adviser on public and strategic relations were also present during the phone call, the statement added.

