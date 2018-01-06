U.S. ‘Likely’ to Target Terrorists’ Sanctuaries in Pakistan: MoFA

(Last Updated On: January 06, 2018 7:49 pm)

The United States “likely” to target terrorists’ sanctuaries in Pakistan, if the country continues to harbor and support militants, the Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

Pakistan has long be accused of not taking actions against the groups such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, which said to be operating from bases in Pakistan’s northwest.

“If Pakistan continues to support terrorism, the United States likely to launch military raid on terrorists’ sanctuaries in Pakistani soil, impose economic sanctions and cut diplomatic relations with Islamabad,” said Faramarz Tamanna, the Director General of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Monday, the White House said that it will continue to withhold $255 million in military aid to Pakistan out of frustration over what it has characterized as Islamabad’s reluctance to confronting terrorist networks.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khurram Dastagir, in response to Trump’s decision, has reportedly said that his country is fully capable of defending its motherland.

He stressed that Pakistan could gain nothing from the United States. “Pakistan has had to face huge economic losses due to fighting the war against terrorism,” he said as cited by local media.

The Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry, however, reiterates call on Pakistan to “honestly” cooperate with Afghanistan in fight against terrorism.

“We hope Pakistan understands the situation in Afghanistan and in the region, and honestly cooperate,” the Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman, Sebghatullah Ahmadi said.

By Shakib Mahmud & Bais Hayat