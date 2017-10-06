U.S. Has Already Lost the War in Afghanistan: Pakistan FM

(Last Updated On: October 06, 2017 4:25 pm)

Expressing his opposition to the new South Asia Strategy of the Trump Administrant, the Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif says if the way the Afghan problem is being pursued, the United States will lose Afghan War.

In fact, the U.S. has already lost the war in Afghanistan, Asif said while speaking at the U.S. Institute of Peace. “You are just trying to salvage the situation over there.”

Pakistan has long been accused for supporting terror networks in the region and beyond. Now Asif warns that pursing a military solution will force the Taliban and ISIS to join hands.

But the belief in Afghanistan is that Pakistan is still trying to deceive the world.

“If Pakistan does not want to support terrorists today, the situation will change,” the Defense Ministry Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

The remarks by top Pakistani diplomat come as recently the U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis during a testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, sought to assure lawmakers that Trump’s new strategy for Afghanistan represents the best approach for winning America’s longest war.

By Hesamuddin Hesam & Ahmad Farshad Saleh