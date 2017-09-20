U.S. Doubles Airstrikes, Following New Strategy: Afghan Presidency

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2017 8:50 pm)

The U.S. forces with coordination of Afghan military have doubled its airstrikes in Afghanistan, following Washington’s new strategy for the war-torn country, Presidential Palace (ARG) said Wednesday.

According to ARG, drone and warplane raids were being “effective” in suppressing the insurgents across the country.

“U.S. forces have doubled its air raids after the new strategy. They [conducting] the airstrikes with coordination of Afghan security forces and the air raids are effective in combat missions,” said Presidential Spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

The United States military has deployed Special Forces and airstrikes against militants particularly, against Islamic State in Afghanistan. U.S. and Afghan officials have said that it has killed dozens of the group’s leaders and hundreds of fighters this year.

However, claims of civilian deaths from air raids have also occurred this year in many provinces as a result of fighting in areas where it can be difficult to distinguish insurgents from civilians.

It comes as President Ashraf Ghani is expected to meet the leaders of several countries on the sidelines of 72th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, including meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.